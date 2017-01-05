Four Suspects Kidnap & Torture Chicago Teen On Facebook Live

This is terrible.

The kidnap and torture of a White teen by four Black suspects was caught on Facebook Live of all places. The suspects reportedly cut, harassed, and tormented the victim, and also shouted “Fuck Donald Trump” as well as “Fuck White people.”

From TMZ: “The victim is an 18-year-old from a Chicago suburb. Police say he is mentally challenged, and had been reported missing. He was found disoriented Tuesday, and cops later connected him to the disturbing social media clip … which led them to the suspects.”

“Police said the victim was a classmate of one of the suspects. He was held hostage for at least 24 hours and as long as 48 hours. Charges are expected to be filed in the next 24 hours,” Fox Chicago reports.

See the disturbing footage above.

SOURCE: TMZ, Fox Chicago