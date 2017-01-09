This Is The Alleged Argument That Led To Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill’s Breakup

When the holidays arrived and Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill were suddenly separable, it was a clear sign they’d split. But, in case there was any doubt, the Nickster sent out a tweet that confirmed as much, telling the world in less than 140 characters just how single she really is.

“To confirm, yes I am single,” Nicki began before revealing plans to focus on her work. Just like that, #Omeeka was no more and just like us, Meek wasn’t thrilled about her announcement.

So what got between Nicki and her Dreamchaser? TMZ says it was “the small stuff.”

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

“Sources close to the ex-couple tell us … they weren’t getting along in Turks and Caicos, because he was hanging with friends and not paying attention to her. She went nuts on him, he got pissed and left the island without her, and she said, ‘Screw this,’ and ended the relationship. Just that simple,” TMZ reports.

Though some claim Meek’s been cheating on his “Black Barbie” with a woman named Sonye Rasool, Rasool says those reports are absolutely false.

“There are reports Meek had been cheating with a woman named Sonye Rasool and that’s what set off Nicki. Sonye claims she and Meek hooked up years before Nicki, but fully denies any cheating and adds … she’s about to file defamation lawsuits against several outlets. She also says she understands truth is a defense, but has no fear,” writes TMZ.

SOURCE: TMZ