About That Time Cuba Gooding Jr. Partied With A KFC Bucket On His Head…

After having a reasonable amount of fun at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, some of the biggest names in Hollywood headed to the after parties to really let loose. Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. was one of many well-dressed celebs whose style and grace stole the night away. But when it was time to party, any and all obligatory poise went right out the window.

Marlon Wayans caught a photo of The People v. O.J. Simpson star with a large Kentucky Fried Chicken bucket on his head – because clearly, he knows how to get down. The funny photo has since gone viral, but so has Gooding’s dancing. “If you ain’t partying like @cubagoodingjr then you ain’t partying!!!,” Wayans captioned a video that placed the actor at the scene of an epic stop, drop, and roll.

Who do you know who parties harder than Gooding?