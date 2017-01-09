This Photo Of Jenna Dewan Tatum Sleeping Naked Will Blow You Away

If you love the Tatums, you’re about to love them even more.

Channing and his wife Jenna are taking full advantage of all that cuddling has to offer – but at least one-half of the talented couple is stepping it up and getting their sessions in naked. Channing shared a photo of his sexy wife lying in bed and cozying up to a blanket without any clothes on at all. Jenna looked so peaceful and comfortable, just looking at the photo is stress-relieving.

“Nap time = The Best Time,” the actor wrote alongside the therapeutic pic that’s received over 400,000 likes so far.

In case you don’t know about their love, this is far from the first time they’ve been so open. In fact, Jenna talked all about their “primal” sex life in the January 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan. “I’ve always been a very sexual person. We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life],” she said. “Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way. He’s very in tune with that.”

Something tells us Jenna wasn’t the only naked Tatum in the room at nap time. Peep Sleeping Beauty below.