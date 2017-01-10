Jamie Foxx Addresses Rumors He Was Beat Up In L.A.

Over the weekend, Jamie Foxx hit up trendy L.A. restaurant Catch with friends, but his chill night out took a turn for the violent when he allegedly got into an altercation with another patron.

TMZ obtained footage of the scene; though Jamie’s not really visible, witnesses told the site, “Jamie and some friends were in the patio area at Catch restaurant when a guy came up and complained the group was too loud. One witness says the guy mouthed off, ‘You don’t want to mess with me. I’m from New York.’ A comedian who was at Jamie’s table fired back, ‘F*** you I’m from Oakland.’

Eyewitnesses say at that point the guy lunged at Jamie. The accounts vary, but one witness says he actually made contact with the actor, pulling him down onto a table. The witness goes on to say Jamie turned the guy around, put him in a choke hold and took him down. The random guy and the group were kicked out of the restaurant.

Other celebs were also allegedly in the building during the fight, including Jerry Bruckheimer, Cuba Gooding Jr., Michael Bay, and Nicole Murphy, according to TMZ.

Now, Jamie Foxx is hilariously responding to rumors he got beat up. “Damn, fuck! Word is out man,” he says with a washcloth to his eye. Obviously he’s just kidding, but watch his silly explanation above.

SOURCE: TMZ