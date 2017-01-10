Is Lamar Odom Headed Back To The NBA Following His Stint In Rehab?

Lamar Odom has been looking a lot healthier after checking out of rehab on Thursday of last week.

The former NBA star and his film crew were spotted taping in Beverly Hills on Monday. According to reports, Lamar landed his own reality show centered around his recovery and ex-wife Khloe Kardashian isn’t too happy about it – but the show must go on.

As you’ll recall, Lamar faced a near death experience when he overdosed at a Nevada brothel back in October 2015. KoKo stood by his side and called off a then-pending divorce to champion his health, but soon after recovering, Lamar again fell victim to his drug and alcohol addiction.

The good news is he was clear-minded enough to check himself into rehab before things got too out of hand this time. Plus, he’s staying focused: In addition to the new show, Lamar says he wants to coach his old Lakers team. TMZ caught up with him during his Monday outing:

Odom’s been intent on getting back in the league, saying at Kobe‘s farewell game that he fully expected to one day be back on an NBA roster. It’s seems he’s changed his focus … because when we got him out in L.A. on Monday he told our camera guy his return will still happen … but as a coach. Odom says he’s serious and has already spoken with Luke [Walton] about his future with the franchise.

As always, we’re hoping the big-hearted baller can pull through. Stay tuned.

SOURCE: TMZ