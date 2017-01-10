Vivica A. Fox Backpedals On Recent Comments About Gay Men & Male Strippers

Vivica A. Fox is backpedaling after her recent comments about gay lap dances, or the lack thereof, on her upcoming reality show Black Magic.

Executive producer Jean-Claude LaMarre cut ties with the actress after she went on “The Breakfast Club” and firmly opposed gay men going to see the male strippers in her show. Afterwards, she made headlines for being homophobic – but she’d like her fans to know she considers herself a supporter of the LGBTQ community.

US Weekly reports:

For her new business venture, Fox, 52, is launching a live male-dancer show, Black Magic, to provide the ultimate girls’ night out, and the star hopes to take the revue to Las Vegas. The series, produced by Propagate, features the Independence Day star and two pals auditioning hundreds of hunks and winnowing the group down to fill just a handful of spots.

However, when Fox was asked by “The Breakfast Club” hosts whether gays were coming to see her strippers, she replied, “hell no!” causing LaMarre to declare he no longer wants to work with the star.

After a fan said he was “heartbroken” by her recent comments, Fox replied on Instagram, “My intention was not to offend anyone and I’m woman enough to apologize if you felt that way!” she began. “My show has already been taped and I was just doing something for the ladies but all are welcome to enjoy Vivica’s Black Magic Show!,” Vivica continued. See the full comment here. She also sent out a series of tweets with the same sentiment.

Thnkx! I've been a FRIEND n supporter of the LGBT community 4 yrs if I offended anyone I'm woman enough 2 apologize! Im about LOVE not HATE https://t.co/J5DobT24zD — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) January 10, 2017

If you missed the interview that has Ms. Fox in scathing hot water, see that below. Do you think her comments were anti-gay?

VIDEO CREDIT: TMZ