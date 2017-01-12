Michael Che Slammed By Woman On A Dating App And His Response Is Perfect

Married to the Mob founder Leah McSweeney blasted SNL star Michael Che for being “so arrogant and so rude” after meeting him on a dating app. But after Che released their text messages, it became clear the streetwear founder is just mad she got dumped.

According to Page Six, she said on her podcast this past Tuesday: “I met a comedian, I’ve dealt with a few comedians. They are the worst, I don’t even know why I entertain this but I have to say … Michael Che is so arrogant and so rude and disrespectful that I cannot even believe that someone … you’re like a D-list celebrity to me, whatever, that’s why I don’t even care that I’m saying his name. I’m not like blowing up Jay Z’s spot.” She continues, “Why are you on a dating app if you hate women? Literally, you’ve never met me and you’re texting me like I’m a stupid bitch … texting me and being mad rude. He kept just texting me, going, ‘I’m fat. Does that turn you on?’ And I’m like, ‘you’re fat? I think I’ve seen you and you’re not fat, OK.’”

“You’re trying to f–k with me? I don’t get it. You’re just a f–king dork wearing Air Force Ones [sneakers] at the end of the day. Like, cause you’re sitting up there writing your jokes on a little card, trying to figure out what the f–k. His Netflix special [“Michael Che Matters”] is actually funny … arrogance is ignorance to me. You don’t know me, you don’t know nothing about me, you don’t know we have mad friends in common and like, you’re gonna treat me like some stupid bitch? Like f–k you. I just can’t deal,” Leah added.

But the site got its hands on a ton of text messages between Michael and Leah, and they tell a completely different story. In fact, it seems she continuously reached out to him and got no reply a few times – because he wasn’t that into her. From Page Six:

On December 1, 2016, McSweeney texts Che, “What did u eat today?” but receives no reply. On December 19, she texts again, “What’s up?” McSweeney texts again on December 29, “U hate me cus I’m white. Our conversations r everything to me btw. We have a lot of friends in common and if anyone of them saw this I would b so ashamed.”

On January 2, Che bluntly puts an end to the texting relationship. “Do u ever want to meet up? Or r we just gonna text each other randomly until eternity? Well I did think it was odd u kept saying ur fat,” McSweeney writes.

Che replies, “I [don’t] wanna meet up. You text really strange declarations looking for a reaction, and I don’t wanna know what’s the real life equivalent of that.”

So what’s Michael have to say about it all? “For the record, I am proud of my curves,” he tells Page Six. See the receipts here.