Kim Burrell’s Homophobic Rant Might Land Her In Court

Kim Burrell ruffled a lot of feathers with her recent sermon denouncing homosexuality, which instantly prompted Ellen DeGeneres to cancel the singer’s appearance on The Ellen Show, and Pharrell Williams to publicly speak out on behalf of the LGBTQ community.

Now, Andrew Chad Caldwell, who was famously “delivert” from homosexuality, has a bone to pick with Burrell as well, as she made a reference to his viral testimony during her sermon heard ’round the world.

According to Caldwell, Burrell is due in court January 23 because he’s suing her. “I have hit you with a lawsuit!” he yells into his camera. “You are not welcome to the Church of God & Christ Convention Center. If I am anywhere in that building, 5,000 feet, 500 feet, you will be arrested,” he continues before adding, “You mention my name, I hit you with papers!”

how the gospel community is shunning Burrell