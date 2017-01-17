Looking Like A Million Bucks: Kim K. & Kendall Jenner Slay ‘Ocean’s Eight’ Cameo In NYC

Kim Kardashian is the newest face of “just a minor setback for a major comeback.”

After taking a short hiatus from social media and the spotlight, the most famous Kardashian sister has fully returned to her rightful seat as socialite queen. “What armed robbery?” was the resounding statement made last night as paparazzi caught Kim looking like the $10 million she lost to jewel thieves in October.

The occasion? The reality star and her model sis Kendall Jenner were spotted couture’d down to the socks, as they filmed a red carpet scene for the all-girls Ocean’s Eleven reboot, Ocean’s Eight, in New York City on Monday. Making a seriously designer statement at a fake Met Gala scene for their much talked about cameo in the film, it was clear Kim and Ken came to slay – the famous sisters reeked of fur, lace, diamonds, and rich people privilege.

Personally, we’re here for the glo-up because somehow, a less visible Kim just didn’t feel right. See some photos of Kim in Givenchy and Ken in Elie Saab above, plus a couple of cute Snapchat moments below.