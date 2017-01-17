CLOSE
Looking Like A Million Bucks: Kim K. & Kendall Jenner Slay ‘Ocean’s Eight’ Cameo In NYC

Fierce and fabulous.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 16, 2017

Source: NCP/Star Max / Getty

Kim Kardashian is the newest face of “just a minor setback for a major comeback.”

After taking a short hiatus from social media and the spotlight, the most famous Kardashian sister has fully returned to her rightful seat as socialite queen. “What armed robbery?” was the resounding statement made last night as paparazzi caught Kim looking like the $10 million she lost to jewel thieves in October.

The occasion? The reality star and her model sis Kendall Jenner were spotted couture’d down to the socks, as they filmed a red carpet scene for the all-girls Ocean’s Eleven reboot, Ocean’s Eight, in New York City on Monday. Making a seriously designer statement at a fake Met Gala scene for their much talked about cameo in the film, it was clear Kim and Ken came to slay – the famous sisters reeked of fur, lace, diamonds, and rich people privilege.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner film Ocean's 8 in New York City

Source: Splash News

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner film Ocean's 8 in New York City

Source: Splash News

Personally, we’re here for the glo-up because somehow, a less visible Kim just didn’t feel right. See some photos of Kim in Givenchy and Ken in Elie Saab above, plus a couple of cute Snapchat moments below.

