2 Chainz Is Super Sad Over Not Being Invited To The White House

2 Chainz is in his feelings, but with good reason.

A few days ago, the College Park rapper expressed his disappointment in not being invited to the White House, along with all the other celebrities who went to President Obama’s Farewell Party. In spite of being looked over by the current administration, 2 Chainz was asked to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration – but turned down the offer. You got to love him.

“I see all them beautiful pictures of everybody going to all these parties. I just wanted to say what’s up to Barack. We all come from a troubled past but I see him give people some really big chances. But anyway, it didn’t happen and I’m cool with that,” he says in a heartbreaking clip.

To make matters twice as depressing, it looks like there was a second party Tity Boi wasn’t invited to – and a bunch of those who were asked to attend were his hip-hop peers. He took to IG again yesterday to let everyone know how hurt he is. “Didn’t make this one either !?😏back to my trap raps ! Congrats on everyone else tho no hate,” he wrote.

Talk about kicking a man when he’s down. At least he wasn’t alone. T.I. commented that he wasn’t invited to the Obamas’ star-studded festivities either. Young Dolph also chimed in. See below.

Something tells us the Prez will make this right before he leaves office. Thoughts?