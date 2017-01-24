Ladies, Kissie Lee’s New Single “Somebody Else” Is A Must-Listen

Kissie Lee is the breath of fresh air we all need.

After writing for Tiny, the OMG Girlz, and KeKe Wyatt, and collaborating on songs with Fabolous, Big K.R.I.T., CyHi the Prynce, and more, the Cool Club member is delivering a hit of her own. Titled “Somebody Else” and produced by Ra Ra, Kissie breezes through a feel-good anthem women are sure to love and men are sure to hate on.

“Better act like you know who you fuckin’ with – I should’ve been left, I could’ve been crept,” Kissie sings unapologetically. “Why you flirting with death? Tell me how you gon’ live with yourself? When I’m fuckin’ on somebody else?”

Yep, you read that right.

A quick chat with Global Grind‘s Sukii Osborne only cemented her effortless star power. The beauty said of the inspiration behind the song, “It’s one of my favorites. I’m glad we led off with this single because I just feel like life is too short to wait on anybody to act right.” According to Kissie, the odds are in our favor. “There are currently over 7 billion people in this world, and counting – so, I just feel like there’s always somebody else and sometimes you just have to let him or her know that,” she adds (and she’s got a point).

Check out “Somebody Else” below and expect more from Kissie Lee soon, as she’ll be dropping her upcoming project No Saint later this year.