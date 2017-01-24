Jaden Smith Found The Perfect Way To Protest Donald Trump

Jaden Smith knows how to get the people going.

If you’re a fan of the vocal teen, you know he’s never one to mince words. But his most recent protest of all things Donald Trump was more about what we saw and just a little of what we heard. Jaden, being the creative he is, protested alongside the rest of the nation by not protesting at all. Instead, he stood completely still for seven hours.

As he kicked it off outside of the Museum of Moving Image in NYC, motionless Jaden could be heard shouting, “He will not divide us,” the mantra of hewillnotdivide.us.

The site writes, “Commencing at 9am on January 20, 2017, the day of the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, the public is invited to deliver the words “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” into a camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image, New York, repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish.

Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency. In this way, the mantra “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

See a photo below, plus more pics of Jaden doing things just after.