Tamera Mowry’s White Husband Responds To Trolls Who Assume He Voted For Donald Trump

If you thought Tamera Mowry‘s husband Adam Housley voted for Trump, think again.

The Fox News senior correspondent hit up Instagram with two photos, one of himself with President Reagan and another of himself standing with President Obama. With the mash-up came a message of hope, in which he expressed his thoughts that we’re all more alike than different.

In the comment section, people assumed that he’d met with Donald Trump and also voted for him. Adam promptly told his trolls to “get it right” and “get a life.”

In one clapback, he wrote, “ummmmmm excuse me. I have never supported Trump. I didn’t support either candidate because they were both wrong in my eyes…for different reasons,” adding “#getitright but…if I did…which I didn’t….it would have been my right as an American in this free country.”

There you have it.