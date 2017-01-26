CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Jay Z Refuses To Answer Question About Donald Trump

Awkward...

Leave a comment
'Time: The Kalief Browder Story' Premiere - 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

Nice try.

Jay Z brought Time: The Kalief Browder Story to the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah and, while promoting the six-part docuseries about Browder’s life, politely refused to answer one reporter’s off-topic question about Donald Trump.

When the reporter attempted to switch the conversation from Browder to Trump, Jay Z responded, “Not going to answer that,” just before Executive Producer Harvey Weinstein (pictured above) stepped in.

Weinstein quickly shuts the reporter down, before ushering Hov away from the Q&A.

Up until that awkward moment, Jay seemed to enjoy talking about how he became apart of the project. Watch him speak on that and more in the second clip above.

U Mad? Here’s How Trump Supporters Feel About Beyoncé and Jay Z Endorsing Hillary Clinton
Miguel Cotto v Canelo Alvarez
8 photos
2017 sundance film festival , Donald Trump , Jay Z

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close