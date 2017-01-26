India.Arie Defended Chrisette Michele & It Didn’t Go Over Well

India.Arie is defending Chrisette Michele and pretty much nobody’s having it.

In an open letter she posted to Twitter, the soulful singer said that while she did not support Chrisette’s decision to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration, it is her choice.

“Agree or disagree with Chrisette , she is A HUMAN BEING – nuanced and multi dimensional. Give her a chance to be everything that she is, and YOU take a chance to remember – you’ve made missteps too,” India.Arie writes.

“Which is how I SEE this thing with Chrisette – a misstep. I think there is a deeper reason she decided to be there – and I think it was a career misstep.

Wanna be “WOKE” respect your fellow HUMAN beings. You NEVER know another persons whole story, we all deserve our journey without being abused by strangers for it. Thats BULLSHIT,” she continues as the letter begins to address the wrath that is Black Twitter.

Not surprisingly, social media took issue with the letter (which you can read in full here) and started going in, as per usual. See some scathing hot tweets below.

India Arie is vouching for Chrisette Michele? It's like there's this suddenly public hierarchy of musicians nobody gives a damn about. — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) January 26, 2017

Ben Carson

Kanye West

Steve Harvey

Jim Brown

Ray Lewis

Warren Sapp

Chrisette Michelle …aaaaand India.Arie pic.twitter.com/zBoFiyITQf — Rusty Redenbacher (@rustymk2) January 26, 2017

Why India Arie trending ain't no BET Awards on — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 26, 2017

India Arie is not about to disturb my spirit in the name of Chrisette Michele. That woman sold out her own for a check & press — Stephanie. (@qsteph) January 26, 2017

@indiaarie We have every right to expect people in our community not to help normalize this administration & its hate. — Mars and Stars (@marcia_too) January 26, 2017

Someone just referred to India Arie as “not Jill Scott” and I’m wheezing — Bane (@IntenseDesire) January 26, 2017

"I need attention, too." – India Arie — Madam Macabre (@carissarho) January 26, 2017

Gotdamn. What are your thoughts on India.Arie’s position? Tweet us.