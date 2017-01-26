Steve Harvey Shuts Down The Neighborhood Awards After Sixteen Years

Steve Harvey has reportedly shut down the Neighborhood Awards after more than sixteen years in production. The news comes after Harvey was heavily criticized for offensive jokes about the Asian community and amid accusations that more footage of him making racially insensitive comments exists. He was also dragged for meeting with Donald Trump.

From Daily Mail:

The talk show host and radio personality has covertly ended the widely popular Neighborhood Awards, formerly known as the Hoodie Awards, after more than 16 years.

The awards have become a branded event for The Steve Harvey Morning Show and were instrumental in helping the 60-year-old’s namesake radio program become successful when it launched into national syndication.

Neighborhood Awards recognized local businesses, community leaders, teachers, churches and local entrepreneurs in Oscars-like fashion and gave the national show local appeal to the 90-plus markets in which it’s broadcast.

As for the reason, the site reports:

Harvey’s reason for putting the brakes on Neighborhood Awards, despite listener interest and its overall success, is reportedly due to former manager Rushion McDonald, who owns the show and concept.

After Harvey parted with his manager more than a year ago, he decided to stop supporting the event. ‘It’s what some people would describe as, “cutting off your nose to spite your face,”’ the source said.

