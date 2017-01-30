Mary Mary Singer Tina Campbell Thinks Donald Trump Has The Potential For ‘Greatness’

Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell is under fire after writing she believes “God is at work in Donald Trump” in an open letter posted to Facebook last week. In the same letter, she said that although she doesn’t agree with all of Trump’s decisions, she “chooses” to “opt out of fear,” have sensible expectations of him, and more.

“I choose not to discredit that potential and greatness inside of Mr. Donald Trump simply because my previous perception of him has not been as great as the God who masterminded his existence,” she wrote. Read her full message below.

In his first week as president, Trump signed an executive order that blocks Syrian refugees from traveling to America indefinitely, bars individuals from seven countries temporarily, suspends all refugee settlement for 120 days, and prioritizes refugee entrance into America based on religion.

