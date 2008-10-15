With the holiday releases in sight, we get a preview of some featured style from Nike including the classic Terminator, Delta Force and Dunk models. A good combination of color choices and materials make the lineup including some colors not often associated with the Terminator low and specked midsoles on the Delta Force. More pics of the releases are available after the jump!Source: High SnobietySee more at Nike Sportswear 2008 Holiday Releases© L.A Ruano for Hypebeast, 2008. |Permalink |No comment |Add todel.icio.usPost tags: Nike, Nike Sportswear, NSW, Sneakers

