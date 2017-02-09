Paris Jackson Is Now A Single Lady

Paris Jackson has dedicated this year to jump-starting her career, which means sacrifices have to be made.

But no one thought that would include ending her relationship with boyfriend Michael Snoddy after less than a year together. An insider revealed to Us Weekly, “Paris ended things with Michael. It might just be a temporary fix until she finds her way back to Michael again.”

Another source added that the pair will eventually reconcile, but for now, the 18-year-old is focusing on her career, specifically, her upcoming role in Fox’s new Lee Daniels directed series, Star. The insider told the mag, “It appears that Paris and Michael have parted ways for now, but their future is uncertain. She is doing well, enjoying being on set with Lee Daniels and focusing her energy on the opportunities ahead.”

Jackson will play a young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating social media guru on the show and her episode will air later this season. The news of Paris and Michael’s split comes a few weeks after her Rolling Stone debut, in which she opened up about her racial identity and more personal life drama.