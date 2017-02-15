See Footage Of Plies Being Arrested While Wearing A ‘Home Alone’ Shirt

Plies was arrested back in January after cops reportedly found him driving the wrong way down a one-way street. Now, there’s footage to show the rapper complied with officers during the incident…and all while wearing a Home Alone t-shirt.

“You hear the officer tell Plies he was driving the wrong way down a one-way street. Plies was cooperative … calmly answering questions about a gun in the car,” TMZ reports.

Watch the rapper as he’s taken into custody for a DUI in the video above. Plus, his mugshot up top.