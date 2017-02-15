CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

See Footage Of Plies Being Arrested While Wearing A ‘Home Alone’ Shirt

Watch.

Leave a comment
Rapper Plies Booking Photo

Source: Handout / Getty

Plies was arrested back in January after cops reportedly found him driving the wrong way down a one-way street. Now, there’s footage to show the rapper complied with officers during the incident…and all while wearing a Home Alone t-shirt.

“You hear the officer tell Plies he was driving the wrong way down a one-way street. Plies was cooperative … calmly answering questions about a gun in the car,” TMZ reports.

Watch the rapper as he’s taken into custody for a DUI in the video above. Plus, his mugshot up top.

These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s Day This Year
Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill at 2015 BET Awards
4 photos
DUI , Plies

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close