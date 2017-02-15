Justin Bieber Is Pretty Bummed About Not Having A Valentine

Justin Bieber is looking for love.

The famed singer hit Instagram Stories to talk about about how much of a bummer it was that he didn’t have a Valentine for yesterday’s holiday. As we all know, the love of his life recently moved on to another sexy artist – which probably didn’t help Justin’s cold hard case of the V-Day blues.

He told his followers, “‘All I ever wanted was a Valentine. Now I don’t even have a Valentine!’ Quoting a line from Dumb and Dumber, he went on, “I got no food, I got no job, our pet’s heads are falling off and I got no Valentine!”

Watch J.B. playfully mourn his love life, or rather the lack thereof, in the videos below.