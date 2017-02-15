Is First Lady Melania Trump Not Up For The Job?

It seems like hard times are hitting Melania Trump as she struggles to take on her new role as First Lady.

Family friend and stylist, Phillip Bloch, told Us Weekly, “This life wasn’t her dream. It was Donald’s” and “Truthfully, it’s a lot to cope with.” A family source also suggested, “Melania is unhappy with how her life ended up,” and “She is miserable.”

Mrs. Trump has already been unconventional when compared to previous First Ladies. She continues to stay in her New York apartment, while her 10-year old son, Barron, finishes school. She also frequently travels to her and her husband’s $300 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump tends to execute political meetings.

Meanwhile, when Michelle Obama claimed the First Lady title in 2009, she hosted open houses and a White House party the first week she started, according to Us Weekly.

Melania Trump, a former fashion model, has a lot to live up to and we’re barely through the first month of Trump’s presidency. Though another source counters that Melania Trump is “very happy with her life and supporting her husband and family,” this only scratches the surface of what could be expected of her in the next four years.

Time will tell if she is up to the task.