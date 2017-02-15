LOL: Eric Andre Reveals He’s Dating Rosario Dawson, But No One Believes Him

Eric Andre hit Instagram with a cute photo of himself and his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day – but seeing as he’s a comedian, no one really took him seriously when he suddenly revealed he’s dating the one and only Rosario Dawson. Twitter – and Chance the Rapper, for that matter – were in actual disbelief.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my Boo-Bay,” he captioned the beautiful photo, at which point social media began to react:

Eric Andre is really with Rosario Dawson? What? Lol what? Wait what? Idk I can't accept this. My head is imploding — anübisBLACK ⚫️ (@itsAnubisBlack) February 14, 2017

Eric Andre bagged Tatyana Ali, legend speaks of a night with Amber Rose, and he bagged Rosario Dawson. Salute that man. pic.twitter.com/dPfz4ChnuI — Nah, You Good. (@uglynewyork) February 14, 2017

Congrats to Eric Andre , you win bruh — ame moins homme (@bryantgiles1234) February 15, 2017

@ericandre Ugly Niggas Winning 2017 — Big Gucci Franco (@FrancoDang) February 14, 2017

Chance even texted Rosario to see if it was a prank:

He tweeted this because I text Rosario asking if it was a joke 😭😭 https://t.co/UQ2sQZeAPs — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 14, 2017

But the proof is in the pudding…

How bou dah?