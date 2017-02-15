LOL: Eric Andre Reveals He’s Dating Rosario Dawson, But No One Believes Him

Eric Andre hit Instagram with a cute photo of himself and his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day – but seeing as he’s a comedian, no one really took him seriously when he suddenly revealed he’s dating the one and only Rosario Dawson. Twitter – and Chance the Rapper, for that matter – were in actual disbelief.
“Happy Valentine’s Day to my Boo-Bay,” he captioned the beautiful photo, at which point social media began to react:
Chance even texted Rosario to see if it was a prank:
But the proof is in the pudding…
How bou dah?
