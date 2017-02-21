Savannah State Just Made Cheerleading History

We didn't know we were making history we were just having fun , working hard and making memories 🏆😍 #CHEERSPORT2017 #savannahstate #Champs4L pic.twitter.com/NwCheMDLBy — Gorgeous (@Gemyaaa) February 20, 2017

The Savannah State Tigers cheerleading squad won first place at CheerSport Nationals this weekend, marking the first time an HBCU squad has ever won.

One of the young women on the all-Black squad says her team didn’t know they were making history during the Atlanta competition, saying in a tweet they “were just having fun, working hard and making memories.” It took them just four years to make it to the top as Bossip reports the Savannah State Tigers cheerleading squad made their CheerSport debut in 2013, at which point they finished eighth in their division. What a comeback!

Congrats to Savannah State and happy Black History Month!