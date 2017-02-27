CLOSE
People Are Confused After Halle Berry Claimed This Was Her ‘Natural’ Hair…

Don’t get yourself caught up in a web of lies, Halle

The stunning and groundbreaking actress had everyone talking when she hit the 89th Academy Awards red carpet yesterday. She wore a gorgeous Atelier Versace gown that hit her curves in all the right places, but most people tuning in felt there was one small issue – her hair. Not only was Halle’s curly ‘fro a little skewed to the right, she claimed it was “natural,” at which point social media pretty much responded with a resounding “Girl, bye!”

Halle, do you mean to tell us you weren’t wearing a wig and that’s your natural curl pattern? Here’s what she said to Vogue:

“I have always marched to the beat to my own drum, and I think this red-carpet look encapsulates that. The dress is glamorous with a sense of romance that made me feel feminine and fresh. With this look, I celebrate my natural hair by allowing it to be wild and free.”

We’re just going to mind our business and let you all be the judge, but somethin’ ain’t right and Twitter sounded off…

Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars And Lost It
