T.I. & Tiny’s Show Set To Return Next Season With A Twist

T.I. and Tiny‘s relationship drama have been publicly played out for the world to see.

After news broke that Tiny filed for divorce from Tip, fans wondered what would happen to their beloved reality show. TMZ reports that T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle will return for another season, but this time it’s their divorce keeping the show alive. Sources say that VH1 is bringing the series back for a sixth season that will focus on the estranged couple’s efforts to co-parent in the aftermath of Tiny filing for divorce.

Even though Tip and Tiny wanted to keep cameras rolling throughout the entire ordeal, the network met with producers about canceling the show during the aftermath of the separation. Producers reportedly convinced VH1 execs that the relationship drama could bring in a huge new audience — and the show was saved. Sources say the estranged couple will shoot more scenes together next season, compared to season five when they shot most of the scenes separately.

Tip kept mum about he and Tiny’s marital status back in January, but Tiny insists that her husband will be coming back home to her. Will you be watching the upcoming season of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle?