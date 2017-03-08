Watch: Faizon Love’s Violent Airport Attack Was Caught On Video

Actor Faizon Love was arrested for fighting a valet right after touching down in Ohio yesterday afternoon. TMZ says Love allegedly left the airport employee with “minor injuries.”

“Law enforcement sources tell us the incident went down Tuesday afternoon at John Glenn Columbus International Airport,” TMZ dishes. According to the gossip site, “the 48-year-old comedic actor allegedly got into a physical confrontation with a valet attendant over how much he was being charged.” Airport have released the footage of the altercation which shows Faizon talking to parking staffers, then grabbing the valet by the back of his head and slammed him into a counter.

Love was arrested for misdemeanor assault and will remain in jail until he’s arraigned on Wednesday. Stay tuned for an update.