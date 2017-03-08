Yes, Please: Nike To Release ‘Pro Hijab’ Line For Female Muslim Athletes

This is super cool.

Photos of female athletes in a sporty Nike hijab made their rounds on social media this week and it appears the flicks are legit. Nike is due to launch its Pro Hijab line, inspired by female Muslim Olympians Sarah Attar and Amna Al Haddad, in Spring of 2018.

Baller Alert dishes, “Nike’s Pro Hijab is a high-performance hijab that is both breathable and lightweight, while also remaining opaque, in accordance with Islamic customs. In addition, the Pro Hijab is designed with stretch fit fabric so that it will not shift around during physical activity. Nike says the product idea was sparked after Muslim athletes complained about the discomfort of wearing a traditional hijab while playing sports.”

The Pro Hijab took approximately thirteen months to design, according to the report, which also says a number of female Muslim athletes have already given it rave views.

Check out more photos below and let us know what you think.