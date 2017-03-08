The Game Makes It Clear Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Don’t Have His Blessing

Will the real Petty Wap please stand up?

The Game must be feeling a way about Khloé Kardashian and her new boo Tristan Thompson. Though KoKo and Jayceon used to claim they were just friends, the rapper recently revealed he hit that, which might explain today’s shade.

Tristan slid under a photo of his girl Khloé and commented that she was “too fine.” Khloé responded to her man with major tongue action and heart eye emojis. See above.

Possibly a little bothered by the PDA, The Game tagged Tristan’s ex and said “you too fine girl,” mimicking the NBA player’s comment to Khloé.

It’s probably just one big joke to The Game, but there’s always the possibility he’s bothered by KoKo dating someone new. Either way, get acquainted with his overwhelming sexiness below.