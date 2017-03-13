CLOSE
Gilbert Arenas Drags Desiigner’s Name Into The Remy Ma And Nicki Minaj Feud

Do you agree with the athlete?

Kmart presents The Rise Challenge- A Mega Launch Event in Los Angeles

Source: Keipher McKennie / Getty

Gilbert Arenas has an insightful take on what’s going on between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma — and he hilariously used rapper Desiigner to make his point.

While attempting to dismantle the importance of “bars” in the rap game, the NBA player told an Instagram user, “What the f*ck does bars means anyway?? Did 50 have bars? Does designer speak english? Making music ppl enjoy is what an rap artist should be about.”

Remy Ma/ Nicki Minaj Collage

Source: J. Countess/ Alexander Tamargo / Getty

TheShadeRoom followed up by reposting Arenas’ funny comment with the caption, “He ain’t have to do #Desiigner like that 😂😂😂.” See below:

But all jokes aside, does he have a point? Let us know what you think here.

