Listen To Lil Durk’s Latest Mixtape ‘Love Songs For The Streets’

Lil Durk is back with another one.

After moving his family to Atlanta, where he copped himself a “mini-mansion,” the Chicago rapper joined forces with Jeezy and YFN Lucci for the 18-stop Trap or Die tour — none of which got in the way of him dropping his latest project, Love Songs For The Streets.

Available on Datpiff and hosted by DJ Bandz (OTF) and DJ Drama, Durk is very upfront about not having the easiest childhood and gives us insight into his old mentality on the intro track “No Choice.”

“I feel good, but I really came from nothing. I came from the struggle, I came from the gutter,” he begins. “I came from a house of four, plus my mom and my grandmom — no daddy, daddy been gone. So, I really ain’t have no choice but to be the man. I’ve been running the streets since I was 12/13 years old, selling drugs… shootouts,” he says, adding: “I gotta come out on top, ’cause all odds is against me.”

Not only is Durk on tour with Lucci, they collaborated on LSFTS. Durk told XXL it was the change of scenery that made their joint effort possible. “I wouldn’t say something particularly inspired it, just a feeling I had at the time I guess. I just moved to Atlanta so the change of scenery and environment put me in a different mood and a different vibe, both good,” Durk explained. “Lucci was one of the first artists I connected with when I moved here. First day I got here he had a session, so I pulled up to it and we did like three to four records together that night. This one is just the first that’s being released,” he continued.

On the production front, Durk teams up with TyMadeIt, WillaFool, Denisbeats, Tino, JoonTheBeat and S Breezy. The project also features a collaboration with ATL rapper Young Thug.

Stream Love Songs For The Streets here and let us know what you think.