Did Fashion Icon Karl Kani Drug, Kidnap, & Rape This Young Model?

After feeling like the justice system failed her, one young woman is going public with her claims that a fashion icon drugged and raped her.

The model has been in court with alleged rapist Karl Kani since April of last year, but this week District Attorney Teresa De Castro closed her case. The D.A. claims there was not enough evidence she was raped. According to the young woman, her initial meeting with Kani was for a fitting. She was then asked to meet him once more at a restaurant, where things went left. She ended up in his home, naked, and in his bed, with no recollection of how she got there.

The young woman says half of her toe nail was missing and scrapes were on her legs. Karl’s DNA was found on her person, but because he claimed it was mutual sex and there wasn’t “enough evidence to prove” she “was unconscious at the time,” her lawyer’s hands are tied.

After she shared her story on Instagram, Kani deleted his account. Read the ugly story just above and tweet us your thoughts on how the justice system handles rape cases.