Watch: VH1 Celebrates Black Women In Comedy With ‘All Jokes Aside: Women In Comedy’ Doc

VH1 is celebrating Women’s History Month and the achievements of Black women by exploring their diverse roles in the world of comedy. All Jokes Aside: Women In Comedy takes us into the world of some of our favorite comediennes, including Tichina Arnold, who played Pam on the popular show Martin, and Yvonne Orji, who is best known for her role as Molly on the HBO series Insecure.

“I used to take my underwear and put them up in my butt and give myself a wedgie and shake my butt in front of my mother — and every time I would make her laugh she would forget she was gonna spank me. So, I was like ‘Yeah, this making people laugh sh*t works,” Arnold said of her humble beginnings in the field of comedy.

Orji got her start a little differently. She explained, “I remember when I was starting out at a comedy club and without fail, a male — either comic, or just a man in general — would say, ‘Oh so what are you doing tonight? You doing spoken word? Are you singing?’ At the comedy club? ‘Comedy’ being the operative word, sir, why are you asking me these things?'”

Other talents featured in the short documentary include Michelle Buteau, Marie Faustine, Tiffany Haddish, Luenell, April Reign, Amanda Seales, Sasha Stewart, Sydnee Washington, and Debra Wilson.

All Jokes Aside: Women In Comedy premiered on VH1’s Youtube channel yesterday and you can check it out above. You can also click here to watch a panel discussion from last night, which features the women in the film. The documentary is executive produced by Orlando Lima, Jon Mallow and Rondell Conway.