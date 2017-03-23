You Won’t Believe How Much Kendu Is Demanding In Spousal Support From Mary J. Blige

Happiness doesn’t come cheap in the case of Mary J. Blige. The iconic singer may end up getting the short end of the stick in her bitter divorce battle against soon-to-be ex-husband Martin “Kendu” Isaacs.

According to Daily Mail, Isaacs is fighting for $110,000 in monthly spousal support. He reportedly argues Blige should extend the money so he can continue the “lavish” lifestyle he experienced before the divorce papers. He expects the singer to pay for his expensive dining, a housekeeper, and a $1,000 allowance for a new wardrobe.

These new figures are actually a step down from the $130,000 he requested in spousal support last October. Isaacs decided to drop $20,000 of these expenses, eliminating requests for payment of a private chef and a personal trainer, along with other reductions. How thoughtful of him.

In addition to the $110,000 spousal support, Isaacs is demanding a $95,000 contribution to his attorney’s fees and a $52,000 contribution to his forensic accounting fees.

