Pharrell Williams’ Life Story Is Coming To A Theater Near You

Are you ready to see Pharrell Williams‘ life story play out on the big screen?

A few weeks ago, the “Happy” Singer hit up Fox, alongside Life of Pi producer Gil Netter, and pitched Atlantis, a “Romeo and Juliet style story inspired by Williams’ childhood in Virginia Beach, Virginia,” The Hollywood Reporter writes.

According to the site, Lionsgate’s recent success with La La Land has studios wishing for their very own blockbuster musical. “Fox finally nabbed it last week,” the site goes on to reveal, adding “Michael Mayer, known for his Broadway work on Spring Awakening, for which he won a Tony Award, and American Idiot, is attached to direct. Martin Hynes, who is currently penning Toy Story 4, is attached to write Atlantis.”

We can’t wait for Pharrell’s latest project to hit theaters. Are you excited to see the ageless legend and recent dad to triplets get his very own film?

