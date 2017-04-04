Report: Stephen Belafonte Has Been Abusing And Sexually Exploiting Mel B For Years

Melanie “Mel B” Brown is going public with the alleged horrifying details of her 10-year marriage to estranged husband Stephen Belafonte. In a new report, the former Spice Girl claims Belafonte was physically and emotionally abusive for years, blackmailed her into participating in threesomes, made secret sex tapes when they were intimate, and more.

“Mel B’s lawyers got a restraining order Monday, forcing Belafonte to stay away from Mel and her three kids and ordering him to leave the family home,” TMZ reports.

Mel B Granted Restraining Order Against Husband After Shocking Abuse Allegations https://t.co/fKmp3JCRWS pic.twitter.com/ekwuiyMSdK — ThatGrapeJuice (Sam) (@thatgrapejuice) April 4, 2017

Here are some of the claims she made against Belafonte in the restraining order, according to the site:

In November 2007, she was getting ready for the Dancing with the Stars finale at home and Stephen allegedly choked her and slammed her onto hardwood floors. Mel B claims it was his pattern to beat her when she was successful to “let me know he was in charge.”

In July 2012, she was going to tape an X Factor segment with Usher, but Belafonte was jealous and punched her with a closed fist in the face, splitting her lip. He blamed the injury on Mel B, saying she should’ve thought about how she would work before she decided to ‘flirt with and f*** Usher.’

In August 2012, Belafonte punched Mel with a closed fist and pushed her down on the carpet. Her face “actually scabbed over the rug burns.” As a cover up, he made her tweet that she’d injured herself by running in Christian Louboutin heels.

Mel B alleges Stephen got their nanny pregnant, adding he wanted to have the baby and “all three of us live together. Stephen eventually made the nanny get an abortion. Stephen also allegedly paid the nanny upwards of $300,000 of Mel B’s money “for alleged nanny services.”

In 2014, she was overcome with “emotional and physical exhaustion,” which led to her taking an entire bottle of Aspirin. When she tried calling 999, Belafonte allegedly threw her in her bedroom, locked the door, and told her “die, bitch!”

Belafonte is said to have sex tapes of her and has threatened to release them to ruin her career.

Belafonte allegedly forced her to “participate in sexual intercourse with him and random women.” Mel says he would “often secretly record the encounters” and threaten to release the sex tapes if she refused to participate.

It seems Mel isn’t the only one who has issues with her husband. “Agents from the Dept. of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms served a search warrant on Belafonte Friday night after his brother made claims Stephen had the gun. Mel claims Stephen kept the gun in a lock box in the bedroom closet,” TMZ writes. The site says the gun wasn’t recovered, but is illegal as Belafonte is not permitted to carry a firearm due to a prior domestic violence conviction with another woman.

We are keeping Mel B and her family in our prayers at this time. Read the rest of the allegations here.