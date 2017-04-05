Prince’s Ex-Wife Claims He Ignored Her After She Miscarried

Prince’s ex-wife just released a book and she is spilling some tea.

Mayte Garcia and Prince welcomed a baby boy in 1996, but unfortunately for the couple, he would die six days later due to a rare genetic disorder. Now, in her just-released book about her time with the late singer, she reveals she miscarried one year later. She also claims Prince, who’d recently become a Jehovah’s Witness, ignored her and refused to take her to the hospital.

“Mayte writes that the first trimester of her pregnancy had been going great, and that she felt good and all signs were pointing toward a healthy baby. She wanted to wait, however, to share the good news, given that in October of the previous year she and Prince had lost their son. She eagerly waited until November 19, the day when she could finally share the good news and go in and get an ultrasound and hear her baby’s heartbeat,” Daily Mail explains.

Unfortunately for Garcia, things did not go as planned. “I went into the bathroom and found blood seeping out of me. It felt like a long walk to the telephone,” she revealed in The Most Beautiful: My Life With Prince. When she told Prince, she claims he voiced no concern, nor did he offer his company. After doctors confirmed there was no heartbeat, she informed the singer and she claims his response was “I need to go to the studio.”

After spending some time at her mother’s home, she returned to her husband and told him she’d been “bleeding for days and would be going in to have a dilation and curettage to stop the flow, with her doctor concerned she could hemorrhage and possibly lose her life if she did not undergo the procedure,” according to Daily Mail.

“Nature will take it’s course if you let it,” Prince allegedly told Garcia. “Either we have faith or we don’t.” She had the procedure, alone, despite Prince’s protests. She says he commented, “I don’t believe in what you’re doing.”

