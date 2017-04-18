Rah Ali and Nicki Minaj Continue to Shove Their Friendship In Remy Ma’s Face

“Sheneneh, you a fraud committin’ perjury/I got before-and-after pics of your surgery/Rah took you to her doc, but you don’t look like Rah/Left the operating table still look like ‘nah!'”

Nicki Minaj spit those bars on “No Frauds,” one of three diss tracks she released in March as a part of her 3 Pack From Paris, all largely in retaliation to Remy Ma and Meek Mill. Nicki infamously accused Remy of using Rah Ali‘s plastic surgeon and threatened to release the proof (presumably provided by Rah?).

Just a little over one month later, Nicki Minaj was spotted at the release party for Rah’s new shoe company. In the photo, she calls Remy’s Love & Hip Hop friend her “good good sis” and congratulates her on the new launch.

See things gets very messy via the photo above. Looks like Rah officially chose sides, as she also reposted the flick.