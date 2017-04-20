Exclusive: Lil Duval And DeRay Davis Dish On Their New Film ‘Grow House’

Lil Duval and DeRay Davis are the stars of the upcoming stoner film Grow House, which tells the story of two guys who have the wise idea to help the medical marijuana movement by growing their own cannabis. Things go awry in the DJ Pooh-directed film when they use a Bel-Air Mansion as the ‘grow house.’

We caught up with Lil Duval and Davis at Teterboro Airport (in their very own private jet!) where they dished on their favorite cannabis flicks and how blazed you should be when watching this movie. Lil Duval said, “You don’t even have to smoke to enjoy this movie, but it’s ten times better if you do!”

The comedians also talked the shocking death of Charlie Murphy, who passed away at 57 years old after a long fight with leukemia. Davis said, “I love that he allowed you to work with him and build with him, and he loved teaching.” Lil Duval added, “He was himself. That’s what I got from him. You can be yourself and still be successful.”

Grow House hits theaters on April 20 — also known as national weed day. We recommend you watch the film twice — sober and stoned! In the meantime, you can check out their hilarious interview above.