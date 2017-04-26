Home > Entertainment

John Legend Comes For Donald Trump’s Entire Life At Time 100 Gala

"I think he's one of the worst people I've ever encountered in public life."

Adrian Moore

Leave a comment
59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

John Legend will drag your name all across the red carpet if he feels you’re a President not doing your job right. The singer, who has not been shy about taking shots at Donald Trump, positively ethered 45 during the Time 100 gala, saying out loud what the rest of us have been thinking.

Before Legend’s performance at the gala honoring impactful figures, the singer hit the red carpet and responded to a question about President Trump. “I think he’s a terrible president,” he said without hesitation. He continued, “He’s manifestly unqualified, not curious, not good at legislating or doing anything that his job requires. He doesn’t have any depth about any subject. And he’s also using the office of the presidency as a way to make money for himself for his businesses, so he’s corrupt. I can’t say anything nice about the guy, I think he’s one of the worst people I’ve ever encountered in public life.” You can watch his commentary for yourself below.

It’s safe to say the surrounding guests felt that rug burn of a drag.

Legend isn’t shy about talking politics. He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have consistently spoken out against Trump, often with humor.

But their message is dead serious. Legend has rebuked Trump in various interviews and at one point said, “We’re going through a period where Donald Trump has promised to make us a less just and less free country, and those who believe in justice and freedom are going to have to stand up for it.”

Later in January he built his PGA Awards speech around denouncing the Trump administration’s travel ban. “Our vision of America is directly antithetical to that of President Trump,” he said. “I want to specifically tonight reject his vision and affirm that America has to be better than that.” You can watch some of his words below.

 

Clearly, Legend’s voice is for more than just making beautiful music.

Donald Trump , john legend

Also On Global Grind:

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

23 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Continue reading John Legend Comes For Donald Trump’s Entire Life At Time 100 Gala

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”