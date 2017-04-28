Home > News

Dr. David Dao Reaches A Settlement With United Airlines

His lawyer praises the decision.

Adrian Moore

Leave a comment
United Airlines' overbook application

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Dr. David Dao is finally being compensated for his violent experience with United Airlines. The doctor, who was dragged off a plane for not giving up his seat to United employees, has reached an “amicable settlement.” The terms of the settlement require the amount reached to remain undisclosed. However, Dao’s lawyer, Thomas Demetrio, praised the outcome. He commended United CEO Oscar Munoz‘s actions saying, “Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has.”

In the April 9 incident, Dao suffered a broken nose and a “significant concussion.” At least four of the Chicago officers who forcibly removed Dao were placed on leave. After a week-long P.R. nightmare for United, it seems like they’ve atoned for their wrongdoings. “United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago,” Demetrio said. “For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded.”

The airline service even revealed new policies on Thursday to prevent incidents like Dao’s. They include a promise to not use law enforcement when trying to remove overbooked customers, additional training for front-line employees, and creating an automated system that will ask customers at check-in if they would be willing to give up their seat if necessary. Munoz also promised to reduce the amount of overbooking and he would offer up to $10,000 to passengers opting to take a later flight.

In a statement released by United, they said, “We are pleased to report that United and Dr. Dao have reached an amicable resolution of the unfortunate incident that occurred aboard flight 3411. We look forward to implementing the improvements we have announced, which will put our customers at the center of everything we do.”

David Dao , United Airlines

Also On Global Grind:

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

23 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Continue reading Dr. David Dao Reaches A Settlement With United Airlines

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”