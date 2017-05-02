Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas Gets Her Own Barbie Doll

Gabby Douglas gets the Barbie treatment!

Yep, the Olympic gold medalist is officially in the Barbie family. According to The Grio, the Shero Collection doll will go on sale Monday as a continued celebration of “boundary-shattering” women.

“I still want to continue to inspire young girls and to tell them to strive for your goals,” Gabby explained. “If you have the passion and if you have something that you love, just really go for it 100%, with all of your heart.”

What’s next for Gabby? She is looking forward to life beyond gymnastics. Gabby said, “I’m really enjoying things I didn’t get to do because I was training. Right now I’m just enjoying life and the amazing opportunities.”

Other Shero Collection dolls have included Ava DuVernay and Misty Copeland. See the Gabby doll in the photo above.