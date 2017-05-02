Home > News

Bananas Found Hanging In Nooses At American University In Washington D.C.

The president releases a statement.

Adrian Moore

American University is investigating a series of racists symbols that were reported on Monday.

Around the D.C. university, bananas were found hanging from strings that resembled nooses. According to the school, “AKA’ was marked on the bananas, which abbreviates the historically Black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

According to the Assistant Vice President of Communications, Camille Lepre, the hanging fruit was found across three locations on campus — a shuttle bus stop at Letts-Anderson Halls, in front of Mary Graydon Center, and near the East Quad Building.

American University President Neil Kerwin issued a statement, calling it a “crude and racially insensitive act of bigotry.” Kerwin continued, “Know that American University remains committed to principles of diversity, inclusion, common courtesy, and human dignity, and acts of bigotry only strengthen our resolve. Anyone who does not feel similarly does not belong here.”

A campus meeting is planned for Tuesday to discuss the incident. American University’s President’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion will be present for the meeting. In addition, the American University Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate.

They are expected to disclose more information as it becomes available.

