Frank Ocean’s Father Just Took A Big L In The Defamation Lawsuit Against His Son

Almost one year ago, 49 people were killed, and over 50 wounded, when a gunman opened fire at Pulse, a queer nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Following the hate crime, Frank Ocean published a Tumblr piece about his experiences with hate and bigotry, admitting he heard his estranged father Calvin Cooksey use the slur “f*ggot” when he was kid. ”I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty,” he revealed.

Well, according to an exclusive Bossip report, Frank Ocean’s father decided to sue him for $14.5 million in damages — but daddy dearest just took a big L.

Bossip claims Ocean won’t respond to his father’s lawsuit until he amends the suit. Bossip reports, “He demanded certain allegations be stricken from the complaint and his father be ordered to refile an amended complaint … due to the numerous statements Frank believes are offensive. He points to the line his father included accusing him of being dishonest in his grief for the victims of the Orlando Massacre. Frank says all references to religion, including the allegation that he, ‘attacked God’s laws,’ Islam, Christianity, and ‘holy scripture’ as a publicity stunt; a reference to ‘homosexual sin and persecution.’ He also demanded all mentions and attacks on Tyler the Creator, Ellen DeGeneres and his mother be removed from the case.” Sounds like Ocean’s dad was spitting some serious homophobia in the lawsuit.

The judge reportedly agreed with Ocean and the suit now needs to be amended.

It’s heartbreaking that Frank Ocean hasn’t been able to reconcile with his father. Stay tuned as more news surfaces.