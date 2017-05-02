Home > News

Watch: Brutal Fist Fight On An All Nippon Airways Flight

One passenger won't let up.

Adrian Moore

Leave a comment
Low Angle View Of Airplane Against Clear Sky

Source: Nazir Azhari Bin Mohd Anis / EyeEm / Getty

The friendly skies became not so friendly for two passengers aboard an All Nippon Airways flight.

In a plane about to take off from Tokyo to LAX, two passengers were arguing when things quickly escalated, according to one witness. The two people involved started throwing punches while onlookers watched (or recorded) in shock. A flight attendant and other passengers tried to intervene, but their efforts were useless. Later on, when the two brawlers were separated, one of them came back to finish the fight. You can watch the video below.

Once security came on board, one of the guys yelled, “You think I’m crazy? What about the government?!”

A 44-year-old American combatant was removed (no word on who the other person was in the fight) and he reportedly went on to choke an airline employee in the terminal. He was arrested for assault.

This brawl follows a similar incident involving Delta passengers just a week ago. The pilot even got involved in this one.

It seems like travel tensions are reaching an all-time extreme.

 

All Nippon Airways , brawl , fight , flight , plane

Also On Global Grind:

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

23 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Continue reading Watch: Brutal Fist Fight On An All Nippon Airways Flight

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”