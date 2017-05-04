Prince’s Estate May Have To Pay A Big Price For Blocking His Music

Producer George Ian Boxill was all set to deliver Prince‘s posthumous EP Deliverance, but he was blocked by the late legend’s estate. Rumor has it, the estate is working on a reality show and prefer new music to be debuted on the series. A new report now claims that although a judge sided against Boxill, Prince’s estate will have to pay $1 million bond to keep the music off the market — just in case Boxill is able to prove in an upcoming trial that he does have a right to release Deliverance.

TMZ explains, “A judge just extended a restraining order that blocks the release of the “Deliverance” EP by producer George Ian Boxill, who insists he has the right to release the tunes. The music still can’t be released, but there will eventually be a trial to determine if Boxill had the right to put out the music. The judge wants the estate to post a $1 million bond which will go to Boxill if he ends up winning the trial. That money will cover at least a portion of his losses.

As for the song that one song Boxill released before being blocked by Prince’s estate, TMZ reports “the judge did not try and unscramble that egg. People who bought it get a pass.”

