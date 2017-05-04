T.I. Blasts Funkmaster Flex For Saying Tupac Shot Himself

T.I. isn’t here for Funkmaster Flex‘s recent comments about the events surrounding Tupac‘s death and he doesn’t have a problem saying so. Funk had all eyes on him when he claimed Tupac shot himself at Quad Studios back in 1994, adding Pac got himself into some beef with the wrong NYC gangsters “and eventually paid the price.”

See his tweets below.

T.I., a clear Pac fan who recently commemorated the rap legend’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, added his two cents in an Instagram post that’s got everyone talking.

“Regardless of what you think the validity of your statement is” Tip began, “I was taught never to speak down on a dead man. Considering they ain’t here to speak up for themselves. When he was a live, you was on da air then…. that was the time to address this. Not here, not now, not like this!!!” He added, “And I’d say the same to a n*gga from LA speaking on BIG.”

Two years before Tupac was murdered in Las Vegas, he was ambushed in a 1994 shooting at Quad Studios. Several conspiracy theories about what happened that night have since circulated, with some claiming P. Diddy and B.I.G were behind it.