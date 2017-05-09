Kanye West Is Reportedly ‘Holed Up’ On A Mountaintop

In a new report, TMZ claims Kanye West has gone to great lengths to tap into his inner genius. Taking the phrase “lone wolf” to new heights, the site claims he’s “holed up in a Wyoming retreat at the top of a mountain to find his inspiration.”

Honestly, we can’t say we’re surprised he needs this level of isolation. The rapper, who suffered a mental breakdown and canceled the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo Tour after wKim Kardashian was robbed for millions in cash and jewels in Paris, has been out of sight lately and this could explain why.

Kim K. attended the Met Gala without her husband last week. He was a no-show when Yeezy Season 5 dropped and hasn’t performed since being hospitalized, TMZ reports. “Yeezy’s definitely trying to disconnect … he’s scrubbed his Instagram and Twitter profiles. Multiple sources tell us this has nothing to do with problems at home or problems with his head … it’s all about creating music,” the site writes.

He’s had it pretty rough since his wife was held at gunpoint back in October 2016. Some alone time to get back to his music could be just what he needs right now.