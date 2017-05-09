Home > News

Michael Oher Of ‘The Blind Side’ Fame Allegedly Attacks Uber Driver

His mugshot shows he's not happy.

Adrian Moore

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Some might know NFL lineman Michael Oher as the inspiration for the 2009 movie The Blind Side. Nowm Oher is caught up with the law over a run in with an Uber driver.

On April 14, in Nashville, an Uber driver accused Oher of pushing him to the ground and kicking him following an argument over directions. The 30-year-old Carolina Panthers player received a citation for misdemeanor assault. He was ordered to appear for booking on May 8.

Oher followed through and his mugshot says all you need to know about his feelings that day.

Oher is due to appear in court next month.

His early life of impoverishment and foster care was covered in the book The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game, which later became the movie starring Sandra Bullock. 

Oher was adopted by the couple Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy and eventually played for the Baltimore Ravens, the Tennessee Titans and now the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Oher , the blind side

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

